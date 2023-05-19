Rome [Italy], May 19 (ANI): Roma triumphed over Bayern Leverkusen in the second Leg UEFA Champions League semifinal clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday. Though the match ended as a draw, Roma had scored a goal in the first leg of the semifinal encounter against Leverkusen and, on aggregate, its final scoreline is 1-0.

In the first leg of the semifinal match between Roma and Leverkusen, Edoardo Bove scored the only goal which helped Roma sail over their rivals and make it to the final.

Towards the second Leg of the semifinal clash, Leverkusen tried their best to make a comeback but Roma held them.

Roma's coach Jose Mourinho played his old-school tactic 'park the bus' in the game, which means playing defensive throughout the game and only relying on counter-attacks.

This tactic of Jose Mourinho was reflected on the statistics sheet as Roma only managed to take one shot during the match, and that too wasn't on target. Roma had a total of 28 per cent of possession on the ball during the game. They made 253 passes with an accuracy of 61 per cent.

Leverkusen took 23 shots out of which only six were on target. They had a total of 72 per cent of possession on the ball during the game. They accumulated a total of 621 passes with an accuracy of 87 per cent.

Last year, Jose Mourinho played a crucial role in helping AS Roma win the UEFA Conference League. This time he will be hoping to win the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho also walked the path of glory with Manchester United in 2016 when his team won the UEFA Europa League Final against Ajax.

Roma will be facing Sevilla in the final of the UEFA Europa League on June 1 at Budapest's Puskas Arena. (ANI)

