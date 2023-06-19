Rotterdam [Netherlands], June 19 (ANI): Spain defeated Croatia 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 stalemate to clinch their maiden UEFA Nations League title and their first major trophy since Euro 2012.

Substitute Dani Carvajal hit the match-winning spot-kick after the game had ended goalless after extra time.

Also Read | Netherlands 2-3 Italy, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Third Place: Federico Chiesa's Strike Seals Thrilling Victory for Azzurri.

The head coach Luis de la Fuente, appointed as Luis Enrique's successor in December could not have asked for a better start to his tenure.

Croatia, the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists and third-place holders in Qatar WC last year, were aiming for their first trophy but that ambition did not translate into reality despite the best efforts of their veteran star player Luka Modric throughout the 120 minutes of the match. Substitutes Lovro Majer and Bruno Petkovic saw their penalties saved by Unai Simon, adding another heartbreak for Croatian players and fans.

Also Read | When is India vs Pakistan in SAFF Championship 2023? Know Date and Time in IST of IND vs PAK Football Match.

Spain started promisingly in a venue dominated by fans of their opposition. Alvaro Morata almost pounced on a spill by Dominik Livakovic and Gavi shot just past the post, missing two great opportunities to score. But Spain had made an early impact with their eagerness to attack.

Croatia soon made inroads into the game and exploited Spain's defensive line. Andrej Kramaric burst through the goal but his shot was blocked by Aymeric Laporte.

Modric, Croatia's evergreen star produced some moments of brilliance, crossing twice for marauding Ivan Perisic to head at the goal, but Simon made saves on each occasion. '

Jordi Alba tried to produce some magic with some fine crosses for Morata and Marco Asensio, but both players headed over and failed to score.

Perisic made half-chances for Josip Juranovic and Mario Pasalic. But Croatia slowed down in the second half and Spain looked more likely to win.

Rodri produced an amazing long-range effort which fell narrowly wide.

Croatia, in fatigued condition after extra-time win over Netherlands in the semis just four days back, looked threatening for a while during the extra minutes, but could not maintain the consistency.

In penalties, Joselu helped Spain with an equaliser after Nikola Vlasic put Croatia in the lead. Goals from Marcelo Brozovic and Rodri made it 2-2. Modric and Mikel Merino scored for their respective sides to make it 3-3.

Lovro Majer missed his shot at the goal but Asensio shot on target to make it 4-3 for Spain.

Perisic scored an equaliser for Croatia. Aymeric Laporte missed for Spain.

It all came down to the final penalties for both teams. Petkovic missed his chance to score while Dani Carvajal scored to make it 5-4 and win it for Spain. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)