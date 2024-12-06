Sharjah [UAE], December 6 (ANI): Vaibhav Suryavanshi's blistering display sealed a date with the defending champions, Bangladesh in the final of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup.

In the semi-finals of the tournament, India staged a comfortable 7-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. In the second final-four clash, Bangladesh bamboozled Pakistan in a similar fashion with a 7-wicket win.

Suryavanshi, 13 -- who recently made headlines becoming the youngest ever IPL pick -- today, set the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on fire by blazing through Sri Lanka's bowling unit with his sheer class. Fours and sixes pelted down in Sharjah as India made short work of a modest 174-run target.

The toss fell in Sri Lanka's favour, and they decided to make the most of it by opting to bat. Despite the toss going against India, the bowling unit upped the ante to make it a one-sided affair.

After a slow start, Pulindu Perera was the first to fall after he was run out for 6(5). Right-arm quick Chetan Sharma made the most of the opening and drew the first blood. He castled Dulnith Sigera for 2(16). On the successive delivery, Chetan pinned Vimath Dinsara in front of the stumps for a golden duck.

Sharujan Shanmuganathan and Lakvin Abeysinghe tried to stitch back Sri Lanka's innings from falling apart. The duo dealt with each delivery with caution while trying to pile up runs on the board.

The 93-run partnership changed the complexion of the game for Sri Lanka as the game continued to cruise smoothly through the middle phase.

India needed a bit of luck and magic to fall in its favour, and unexpectedly it came from opener Ayush Mhatre's off-spin. India tipped the scales in its favour in the 29th over as Mahtre got past Sharujan's technique to clean him up for 42(78).

Skipper Vihas Thewmika (14) came in to keep the momentum high, but Kiran Chormale turned out to be too much for him. Chormale's off-spin ended Lakvin's resistance on 68(110). Wickets fell in a cluster as Sri Lanka succumbed to a score of 173 in 46.2 overs.

In reply, Suryavanshi was quick off the blocks and pummeled Sri Lanka bowlers right from the get-go. He tonked maximums on back-to-back deliveries to set the tempo of the chase.

Mhatre played the second fiddle, with Suryavanshi charging on Sri Lankan bowlers at the other end. The opening stand lasted for 91 runs before Mhatre fell to Vihas Thewmika. Suryavanshi's brisk 67 off 36 deliveries ended at the hands of Praveen Maneesha.

But the fate of the game was sealed before Sri Lanka got Suryavanshi's wicket. Skipper Mohamed Amaan stayed till the end to ensure India got past the finishing line.

He finished the game in style by smoking the ball past the boundary line to send India to the final with more than 28 overs to spare.

In another semi-final that went side by side, Bangladesh continued its title defence with a dominant outing against Pakistan.

Pakistan openers Usman Khan (0) and Shahzaib Khan (0) went back to the dressing room without troubling the scorers, courtesy of Maruf Mridha.

Right-arm quick Iqbal Hossain Emon got the better of Pakistan's middle-order and the tail-end to pick up a four-wicket haul and end Pakistan's woes on 116.

Muhammad Riazullah (28) and Farhan Yousaf (32) were the only players who tried to put up a fight in Pakistan's attempts to put up a competitive total.

In reply, skipper Azizul Hakim singlehandedly spearheaded the paltry chase to secure Bangladesh's berth in the final. He went unbeaten with 61 from 42 deliveries to seal the final clash between India and Bangladesh. (ANI)

