New Delhi, Dec 6: Shammi Silva, the President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), has officially assumed charge as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President. Silva takes up the top job after Jay Shah, his predecessor, became the new Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on December 1. “It is a great honour to lead the Asian Cricket Council. Cricket is the heartbeat of Asia, and I look forward to working closely with all member nations to elevate the game, provide opportunities for emerging talent, and strengthen the bonds that unite us through this beautiful sport,” said Silva in a statement. AUS 51/1 in 21 Overs (Trail 129) | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2024 Day 1: Australia Cross 50-Run Mark.

Silva, who was re-elected as SLC President for a third consecutive term in May 2023, had previously served as the Chairman of the ACC Finance and Marketing Committee for several years. He also serves as a member of the ICC Audit Committee. Silva, who played cricket for the Colombo Cricket Club in 1983/84 and was a member, manager and coach of the Sri Lanka squash national team, assumes the ACC presidency at a pivotal time for Asian cricket, where he has to build on the work done for the betterment of cricket in Asia under Shah’s tenure.

Under Shah, who was in his third term till he moved to become the ICC Chairman, the ACC achieved its highest value for its commercial rights of Asia Cup tournaments for 2024–31, as well as led the introduction of a new pathway events structure and the continued development and growth of cricket across its member nations. Jay Shah Reacts After Taking Over Charge As New ICC Chairman From, Says ‘Deeply Honoured To Begin My Role' (See Post).

Silva is also Sri Lanka’s representative in the ICC Board and had recently met Shah in Dubai when he visited the ICC Headquarters on Thursday alongside other representatives. Shah, who was recently BCCI Secretary, succeeded Greg Barclay, who had held the post of ICC Chairman since 2020.

