Chennai, December 6: Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC are slated to lock horns at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday. Both teams aim to strengthen their campaigns in this pivotal encounter, significant for each of them to fuel further intensity and positive momentum in their current campaigns. East Bengal Football Club Appeals for Protection of Minorities in Bangladesh.

East Bengal FC, sitting at the bottom of the table with four points from eight games, recently ended a seven-game winless run this season with a 1-0 victory over NorthEast United FC. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC are ninth in the standings, having earned 12 points from 10 games. They will look to end their two-game losing streak and revive their fortunes with the support of their home crowd standing staunchly behind them.

Chennaiyin FC have lost their last two ISL games against Kolkata-based sides by identical 0-1 scorelines, i.e. against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on November 30 and Mohammedan SC on September 26

The last time they endured a longer losing streak against teams from Kolkata was a three-game run against ATK between October 2018 and October 2019. However, Chennaiyin FC have spent 26.3% of game time in a leading position this season, significantly higher than East Bengal FC's league-low 10.5%.

The Marina Machans have remained scoreless in their last two matches, replicating a slump they last faced from December 2023-February 2024 when they went three consecutive games without finding the net. Their decorated frontline will have to function in cohesion to discover immediate answers to these looming issues.

East Bengal FC have registered back-to-back clean sheets for the first time this season, showcasing their defensive stability. Their last victory, as aforementioned by a 1-0 margin, underlines their recent knack for grinding out results. The Red & Gold Brigade will be keen to keep hold of that momentum moving forward and further amplify their points in the standings.

Anwar Ali has been a standout performer, registering eight-plus clearances in three matches this season, the joint-most by any player alongside Stephen Eze and Alex Saji. Reading this in context with Chennaiyin FC’s recent issues upfront and the Marina Machans could be in for a tiring process breaching past the East Bengal FC defence.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle said that he is confident that his team is positioned perfectly to do well in the campaign moving forward, despite their recent setbacks.

“We're still well-placed, and that's why I'm excited moving forward because with the home games coming, we can pick up points and look to move ourselves back into those playoff places. And that's what we'll look to do,” Coyle said.

East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon expressed that the venue of the game needs to be taken out of the equation as he would instead put his focus on the collective strengths of Marina Machans. ISL 2024–25: FC Goa Brush Hyderabad FC 2–0 Aside in Manolo Marquez's 100th League Game.

“I don’t think playing at home or away is going to have any impact on the result of the match. I’d rather focus on Chennaiyin FC as a team. They’re a very good team with a good coach, who’s one of the top-3 coaches in the league,” Bruzon said.

