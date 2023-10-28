Chennai, Oct 28 (PTI) Pakistan director of cricket Mickey Arthur feels it is "unfair to start a witch hunt" after captain Babar Azam and chief selector Inzamam ul Haq came under scathing attack from all quarters following the team's below-par performance in the ongoing World Cup.

Babar's leadership qualities and Inzamam's selection calls have come under severe attack from a number of former Pakistan cricketers, including Wasim Akram, Shahid Afridi and Misbah-ul-Haq with the team on the verge of elimination after suffering its fourth loss on the trot.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of MCFC vs HFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

The Pakistan Cricket Board then came out with a statement and clarified that Babar and Inzamam were given a free hand to select the World Cup squad.

Arthur feels the criticism is totally unfair.

Also Read | Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"They're going to be blaming everybody, don't worry. It's just the way of the world. Yeah, look, it's unfair. It's really unfair to start a witch hunt, certainly on Babar Azam, on Inzi, on our coaches, on the management team," Arthur said at the post-match press conference after the narrow one-run loss against South Africa here on Friday.

"What I do know is the boys have tried and the effort of the coaching staff, the effort of the players has been first-class. If they would see that the amount of effort that the players and staff put in, they would be amazed," the South African said backing the squad.

Pakistan are all but out of the World Cup after suffering the narrow defeat against South Africa, which happened to be their fourth straight loss in the tournament.

While Pakistan need to win all their three remaining games, their fate will also depend on results of other games.

Pakistan are on four points from six games, and even if they win all three remaining games, there is less than five per cent chance of them qualifying for the last-four stage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)