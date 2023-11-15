Berlin, Nov 15 (AP) Union Berlin parted ways with coach Urs Fischer on Wednesday after a 14-game winless run in all competitions.

In his five years in charge, Fischer led Union from the second division to the Bundesliga for the first time and then into European competition. He took the club into the Champions League after placing fourth last season to continue its impressive rise.

However, results this season have been poor and Union has just one draw and 13 losses from its last 14 games in all competitions. Its last win was Aug. 26.

A 4-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday left Union last in the Bundesliga and without a goal in any of its last four games in the German top division. Its four Champions League games have brought one point.

“This is a very sad moment not only for me personally, but certainly for the entire Union family,” Union president Dirk Zingler said in a statement. “It hurts that we have not managed to break the negative run of recent weeks. I am grateful and proud when looking back on the time we have spent and the successes we have celebrated together. As painful as this separation is, Urs Fischer is leaving as a friend who will always be welcomed by us with open arms.”

Zingler said he and Fischer jointly decided it was time for the Swiss coach to depart.

Fischer said he hoped a change of coach could turn the team around.

“I am very grateful for the confidence I have always felt here. Nevertheless, it feels right to make a change now. Sometimes a different face, a different way of addressing a team helps to spark a development,” he said in the club statement.

Under-19 coach Marco Grote will be in interim charge. Union's next game is at home to Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Nov. 25. Union heads to Braga in the Champions League four days later. (AP) AM

