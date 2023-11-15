South Africa will go up against Australia for the second semi-final game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. South Africa became the second team to qualify for the semi-finals of ICC CWC 2023 followed by Australia. It will be a tough contest for both of the teams as both of the teams will be playing away from home. Why is India vs New Zealand Semi Final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Free Live Streaming Online Not Available on JioCinema Mobile App and Website?

Australia started their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on the wrong foot but then made a comeback and won five matches in a row to qualify for the semi-finals. Australia won their last game against Bangladesh by eight wickets. Bangladesh was able to set a target of 307 runs but Australia did manage to chase it down as Mitchell Marsh scored an overwhelming 177 runs which led Australia to the victory.

South Africa has had a very comfortable ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign as they were almost able to defeat every single team. South Africa was able to defeat Afghanistan in their last group-stage match of the ICC CWC 2023. South Africa won the game with five wickets in hand and Rassie van der Dussen won the Player of the Match award for his 76 runs not out knock.

South Africa vs Australia Head-to-Head in ODIs

South Africa and Australia have been there 109 times against each other for the ODIs. South Africa has had the upper hand as they have 55 wins and Australia have managed 50 victories. Three games have ended in a tie and one game has ended with no result.

South Africa vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Key Players

Quinton de Kock Rassie van der Dussen Glenn Maxwell Mitchell Marsh David Warner

South Africa vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Venue and Match Timing

South Africa vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The SA vs AUS match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

South Africa vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023. Fans therefore can watch the South Africa vs Australia ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and websites. Those using the Disney+ Hotstar app on mobiles to watch ICC World Cup 2023 matches can do so for free. Australia Opener Travis Head Ready To Throw Hat Into IPL 2024 Auction

South Africa vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Likely XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (Wk), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jensen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (Wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

