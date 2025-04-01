New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse attended the Esports Conclave 2025 organized by the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) and supported by Krafton and Invest India, aimed to discuss the potential and future of Esports and its role in global leadership.

Esports was a medal sport at the last Asian Games in Hangzhou and it will be a medal sports at Nagoya, the next Games in 2026.

During the interaction Union MoS while highlighting the potential of esports in enhancing digital literacy, creating employment opportunities, underlined the government's dedication to turning esport into a mainstream sports discipline.

As of 2022, the number of eSports players in India was recorded at around 600 thousand. This was a leap by 300 per cent from the previous year. Continuing on this path of growth the figure is further expected to exceed one million players over the next five years.

Khadse lauded the efforts of all the stakeholders in creating an environment to promote esports talent and innovation. She stressed the importance of collaboration between government and private sector to harness the full potential of esports in the country.

Hailing the recent decision of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to include medal winners in esports eligible for cash incentives as a landmark move, Smt. Khadse reaffirmed the government's support in nurturing and growth of esports in India.

The conclave saw the attendance of industry leaders, including Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton India and other eminent personalities including Amulya Sah, Senior Vice President, Invest India, Anandeshwar Panday, General Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Olympic Association, Sh. Piyush Jain, National Secretary, PEFI along with officials and sports enthusiasts. (ANI)

