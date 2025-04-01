Mumbai, April 1: Arshdeep Singh, who enjoys playing under pressure opened up about the bond he shares with Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer and revealed his favourite moment in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-arm pacer was speaking on Jio Hotstar. Arshdeep, a young left-arm seamer who has been one of India's prime weapons in the T20 format, has earned a reputation for being deadly in the powerplay and death overs in the cash-rich league. He is spearheading Punjab's pace attack in the ongoing edition to make an early impact and restrain the scoring rate of the opposition side. IPL 2025: LSG vs PBKS Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.

With the quality of the batters' franchises possess, keeping them silent has become a mounting task for the bowlers, especially on the placid surfaces on offer. Despite odds favouring the batters, Arshdeep isn't intimidated by the pressure. He seeks such opportunities where he can give his all to assist his side in their hunt for victory.

"I enjoy stepping up when the team is under pressure--whether it's stopping runs or taking wickets. When they hand me the ball in crucial moments, it feels good to know that they trust me. I genuinely enjoy the added responsibility, regardless of the situation," Arshdeep said on a special show on JioHotstar.

"I try not to feel the pressure and instead focus on delivering my best for the team. Success doesn't come overnight, but I ensure that any setbacks don't affect my bowling. Every time I get another opportunity, I give my all to help the team win," he added.

Punjab has moved on from its former skipper and acquired the in-form star Shreyas to fulfil their hunt for their maiden IPL trophy. Under Shreyas's captaincy, Arshdeep has enjoyed the freedom and support he gets. IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Pacer Kuldeep Sen Backs Shreyas Iyer As Strong Captaincy Contender for India Cricket Team, Says ‘He Is a Calm Leader Who Empowers Bowlers’.

"I have played with Shreyas Iyer before, under his captaincy in the Duleep Trophy, and I really enjoyed it. He always backed his players and gave them the freedom to express themselves. What I've noticed here is that his approach remains the same, he doesn't impose rigid instructions but encourages players to trust their skills and play for the team," he said.

"He promotes a selfless approach, assuring full backing to the players. I truly admire this mindset, and as players, we will do our best to support him and help the team win back-to-back titles," he added.

Arshdeep has been a part of some of the most memorable victories for Punjab, but his debut for the franchise in 2019 against Rajasthan Royals in Mohali remains his most prized moment.

"My favourite IPL memory would be my debut--it was a special moment. But if I had to pick the best match, it would be the game against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede. They were chasing a target of around 220, and I finished with four wickets, bowled the last over, and we won the game. That match is very close to my heart," he said.

