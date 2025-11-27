New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): UP Warriorz (UPW) acquired the services of the Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma and England star player Sophie Ecclestone via Right-to-Match (RTM) card during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction on Thursday.

Deepti, who was the player of the tournament earlier this month at the Women's ODI World Cup, saw Delhi Capitals (DC) make the opening bid of Rs 50 lakh. However, Warriorz used the RTM and raised her price to Rs 3.2 crore. Capitals rejected the offer, and Deepti headed to UPW.

Also Read | WPL 2026 Auction: Deepti Sharma & Sophie Ecclestone Reclaimed by UPW, Amelia Kerr Retained by MI, Sophie Devine to GG And More from Women's Premier League Mega Event.

Sophie, on the other hand, kept her price at Rs 50 lakh. The England star saw an opening bid by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Delhi joined the fray. Both franchises entered in a heated battle, but Warriorz once again used their RTM to secure Sophie's services. Ecclestone was sold for Rs 85 lakh. Interestingly, both Deepti and Sophie played for UPW last season but were released ahead of the WPL 2026 auction.

UPW signed Australian legend Meg Lanning for Rs 1.9 crore. She was previously with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the WPL.

Also Read | 'Sometimes Opposites Attract': Actress Samyuktha Shanmughanathan Marries Cricketer Aniruda Srikkanth in an Intimate Ceremony Attended by Family and Close Friends.

The WPL auction will see a total of 277 players going under the hammer, including 194 Indian players and 83 overseas players. Of the 194 Indian players, 52 are capped, while 83 overseas players feature 66 capped players.

The marquee players' list featured top names such as Deepti and Renuka Singh from India, and New Zealand stars Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr. It also includes England's star spinner Ecclestone, Aussie legends Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning, the latter being the three-time runners-up with Delhi Capitals (DC) and 2025 Women's World Cup leading run-getter Laura Wolvaardt.

The youngest players in the auction are 16-year-olds Deeya Yadav and Bharati Singh, while former South African pacer Shabnim Ismail is the oldest at 37.

Each franchise will be allowed to build a squad of upto 18 players. A total of 73 slots have to be filled, including 23 overseas slots. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)