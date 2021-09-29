Indian Wells, Sep 29 (AP) U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has received a wild card into the BNP Paribas Open next month.

The combined men's and women's tournament will be played Oct. 4-17 in the Southern California desert, a move from its usual March date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 18-year-old Brit stunned the tennis world earlier this month by becoming the first qualifier in the professional era to win a Grand Slam singles title. Raducanu made her WTA Tour debut in June and soon reached the fourth round at Wimbledon.

World No. 1 Ash Barty has withdrawn from the tournament, joining Naomi Osaka and Roger Federer among those on the sidelines.

The remaining wild cards will be announced later. (AP)

