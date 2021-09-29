Lionel Messi joined PSG last month and finally gave a chance to the fans to rejoice. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner finally opened his account for PSG as he scored a goal for the team at the 74th minute of the match and led the team to a stunning 2-0 win over Manchester City in the UCL 2021-22 match. The game was hosted in Paris. Post this, he posed for a shirtless picture with his PSG teammates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. Messi posted this picture on social media with no caption. Lionel Messi Scores First Goal for PSG As They Register 2-0 Win Against Manchester City in UCL 2021-22 (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi had been down to a calf injury prior to this and had been ruled out for a couple of matches. But not only did he make a comeback to the squad but also scored his first goal for the team. Talking about the match, the hosts looked in total domination from the start. Idirssa Gueye was the first one to score for PSG at the 8th minute and then Messi joined the bandwagon at the 74th minute of the match and took his team to 2-0. Now, let's have a look at the picture posted by Messi below:

Picture:

The visitors dominated the possession by 55 per cent and rest was handled by the home team. PSG took six shots and out of which three of them landed on target. Manchester City took 18 shots and seven of them landed on target.

