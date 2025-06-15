Sports News | UTT Season 6: U Mumba Reach Final After Incredible Comeback Win over Dempo Goa Challengers

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 15 (ANI): U Mumba TT staged a dramatic comeback to defeat reigning champions Dempo Goa Challengers in the second semi-final of IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6 on Saturday.

Trailing 4-7, U Mumba won the final four games to clinch an 8-7 victory and book their first-ever spot in the Grand Finale, as per UTT press release.

With Goa just one game away from the final and U Mumba needing a clean sweep in the last rubber, Yashaswini Ghorpade rose to the occasion, winning back-to-back games before clinching the decider 11-10 in a nerve-wracking finish. U Mumba now face Jaipur Patriots on Sunday, June 15, guaranteeing a new name on the UTT champions list.

Staged under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, UTT continues to grow as a premier professional league. All 23 ties, over 16 action-packed days, are taking place at Ahmedabad's EKA Arena.

Harmeet Desai gave Dempo Goa Challengers a strong start with a composed 3-0 win over Lilian Bardet, sealing the third game on Golden Point after Bardet had rallied from 2-6 down. But U Mumba TT hit back through Bernadette Szocs, who handed Zeng Jian her first defeat of the season. Szocs took the first two games with sharp

