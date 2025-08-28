One of India's biggest and most successful franchise leagues, Pro Kabaddi League has finally returned. The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 launches on August 29, 2025. A lot has changed since the last season. The teams have gone through some shuffling, the format is revamped and the venues are expanded allowing fans to get a better connectivity with the game of Kabaddi and their favourite Kabaddi players. This season, the Pro Kabaddi League will travel to Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, and Delhi. The PKL caravan wants fans to have better exposure to Kabaddi and the expanded venues will ensure that. Meanwhile fans eager to get the full schedule of PKL 2025, will get it here with date, venue and time in IST. PKL 2025: Pro Kabaddi League Adds Haryanvi and Bhojpuri As New Feeds; Introduces Dugout Views and Referee Cam for Season 12.

In the revamped format of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025, a total of 108 league-stage matches will be hosted, with each of the 12 franchises playing 18 matches. The biggest game changer in PKL 2025, is going to be the tie-breaker in league-stage games. For the first time, tie-breakers and the Golden Raid will be applied to league-stage matches. Drawn games will no longer share points, instead, they go into a five-raid shootout under special rules. The change in the format throws the players and the teams in front of New challenges making it exciting for the fans as well. On Which Channel PKL 2025 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Live Streaming Online?

Another big change in the PKL 2025 is the change in the knockout format. Teams ranked 5th to 8th fight in Play-ins, with winners moving forward. The teams ranked 3rd & 4th will meet in a Mini-Qualifier. Teams ranked 1st & 2nd clash in Qualifier 1 for a direct ticket to the Final. The path will continue with three Eliminators, two Qualifiers, and the final. The new format of the knockouts ensure there are more high-stake games keeping fans in the edge of the seats. Haryana Steelers won the PKL season 11 and they will be under scanner. Only one team in the history of PKL has been able to defend their title. It will be a matter of interest to see if Haryana Steelers can be the second team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2025 09:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).