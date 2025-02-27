Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 27 (ANI): The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium is all set to host the second leg of the International Masters League (IML). Following an action-packed opening in Navi Mumbai, where fans were treated to a Shane Watson century, high-scoring games, nail-biting finishes and a barrage of sixes, the action will continue in Vadodara, according to a release from the International Masters League.

The second leg of the International Masters League gets underway in Vadodara on February 28, 2025 (Friday), with Sri Lanka Masters, led by Kumar Sangakkara, taking on Australia Masters, captained by Shane Watson. The game will be followed by a blockbuster clash on March 1, when Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar's India Masters will play South Africa Masters, led by Jacques Kallis, in what promises to be an unforgettable showdown.

The state-of-the-art BCA Stadium is embellished with the best of facilities for the players, media and spectators. The venue is primed to host as many as 30,000 + fans, who will get the opportunity to watch cricketing icons take the field once again.

BCA President Pranav Amin expressed his excitement about hosting the International Masters League in Vadodara, "We are thrilled to welcome the stalwarts of the International Masters League to Vadodara. It is an absolute privilege to host some of the most celebrated players in history, who have enthralled millions worldwide. The BCA Stadium is fully prepared to provide the players and fans with an exceptional cricketing experience. We look forward to some spectacular cricket in the coming days," as quoted from a release by the International Masters League.

Some members of the India Masters team held their first training session at the BCA Stadium on Thursday. The players appeared focused and determined as they geared up for the much-anticipated clash against South Africa Masters. (ANI)

