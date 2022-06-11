Oslo [Norway], June 11 (ANI): Indian Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand defeated Norway's Aryan Tari in the ninth and final round of the Classical section to clinch the third place in Norway Chess tournament on Saturday.Anand won the Armageddon round against Norwegian after the classical match ended in a 22-move draw.

The 52-year-old Indian chess legend had to work hard against a 23-year-old in the sudden death tie-break as he required 87 moves to secure the triumph on Saturday.

Anand finished with 14.5 points to end his tournament campaign in third place behind Carlsen (16.5 points) and Azerbaijan's Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (15.5).

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen won his fifth Norway Chess tournament title after a nerve-wracking final day of the 2022 event. Carlsen was able to secure the title despite not being at his best and suffering defeats to compatriot Tari and Anand.

Anand had begun the Classical section with three consecutive victories, defeating Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France), Veselin Topalov (Bulgaria), and Hao Wang (China) before American Wesley So ended his winning streak in the fourth round. He then pulled off an impressive win over World No. 1 Carlsen. (ANI)

