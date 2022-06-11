After a brilliant performance in the opening game of the series, South Africa will be hoping for a similar display when they face India in the 2nd T20I encounter. The IND vs SA clash will be played on June 12, 2022 (Sunday) in Cuttack, Odisha as both teams aim for a win. So ahead of the match, we bring you IND vs SA head-to-head record in T20Is, likely playing XI and other things you need to know. IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022 in Cuttack.

David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen inspired South Africa to their highest-ever chase in T20Is in the first game as they took a 1-0 lead in the series. Meanwhile, India have been sensational at home in the shortest international format and will be aiming to get back to winning ways.

IND vs SA Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The two teams have met each other 16 times in the shortest format of the game. India leads the head-to-head with nine wins while South Africa have won seven.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022 Key Players

Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal will be the key players for India while David Miller and Tabraiz Shamsi will have a huge role to play for South Africa. India vs South Africa T20I Series 2022: Key Players to Watch Out for from Both the Squads.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022 Mini Battles

In the IND vs SA 2nd T20I game, Ishan Kishan vs Kagiso Rabada will be an interesting battle to watch apart from David Miller vs Harshal Patel.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be played at the Barbati Stadium in Cuttack on June 12, 2022 (Sunday). The 2nd T20I is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 06:30 pm.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the India vs South Africa match live on Star Sports channels. The IND vs SA 2nd T20I match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs SA 2nd T20I live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Dinesh Karthik Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avsh Khan/Umran Malik.

SA Likely Playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram/Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorious, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje.

