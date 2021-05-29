Manchester [UK], May 29 (ANI): English county Lancashire has confirmed that wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler will be available for the first six matches of the club's 2021 Vitality Blast campaign.

ICC Cricket World Cup winner Buttler will play in Lancashire's opening two home fixtures against Derbyshire Falcons and Leicestershire Foxes at Old Trafford on June 9 and 10.

The England and Lancashire wicketkeeper-batsman will then play four away matches at Worcestershire Rapids, Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, and Birmingham Bears up until June 20.

"I am really looking forward to pulling on the Red Rose of Lancashire once again. It has been a while, but I always receive a really warm welcome whenever I return to play at Emirates Old Trafford, whether that is with Lancashire or with England," Buttler said in an official statement.

"I hope that I can help the lads to get off to a strong start in the Blast and lay the foundations for yet another run to Finals Day," he added.

The 30-year-old is regarded as one of the best white-ball batsmen in world cricket, he played a starring role as England won the World Cup in 2019 and recently scored his first T20 century for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Buttler was part of the Lancashire side that lifted the T20 Blast trophy for the first time in the club's history in 2015 and was then heavily involved in the club's 2017 campaign, where he was named T20 Player of the Year, after scoring 451 runs at an average of over 50. (ANI)

