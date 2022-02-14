Bhubaneswar, Feb 14: The Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) announced the inaugural season of the Indian Volleyball League to be held later this year.

The proposed Indian Volleyball League will be an annual feature and the VFI will soon announce the process of applying for the ownership of new franchises.

The national sport's governing body announced it in partnership with with Eurosport India -- Discovery Network's premium sports brand.

The IVL, tentatively scheduled to kick-start in June-July 2022, will be the premier volleyball league in the country, sanctioned both by the Asian Volleyball Confederation and International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

The IVL also proposes to have six to eight new franchise's representing various cities across India.

The teams will have a mix of top players from the Indian national team along with talented players from various states as well as a host of top international players in its roster for the inaugural season.

Ruchir Jain, head of Eurosport India and distribution - South Asia, Discovery, said, "It's been our constant endeavour to build communities for all sports alike, and now to have volleyball in our roster is a proud moment."

Also sharing his thoughts on the occasion, VFI president Achyuta Samanta said, "It is a momentous occasion for Indian volleyball, and we are thrilled to have a globally respected brand like Discovery on board with us.

"We are sure they will help us take the league to places and together we aim to uplift the sports standard in the near future as one of top international volleyball leagues globally."

