New Delhi, July 24: In another major development, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has decided to ban more Chinese origin mobile applications. Apps such as ShareIt Lite, Bigo Lite, Helo Lite and VFY Lite have been taken down from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. These apps are the lighter versions of already banned Chinese apps, Hindustan Times reported. Chinese Apps Ban 'Was a Digital Strike', Says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

According to the report, an IT Ministry official said that the banned apps were operating via these versions. “They have been taken down from application stores," the official said. Chinese Apps Banned in India: 'While Operating One Should Abide by Rules and Regulations, Including Data Security and Privacy,' MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

The Government has warned all 59 banned applications that strict action would be taken if they don't follow the order. Last Month, 59 apps with Chinese origins were banned by the government, including TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser, Shein and BeautyPlus saying that they were "prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, and security of the country."

The IT Ministry on Tuesday night wrote to banned apps that continued availability of banned applications directly or indirectly was an offence under the IT Act. It also said that violation of government orders would attract penal action.

