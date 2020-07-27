New Delhi, July 27: On Monday, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned 47 apps which were variants and cloned copies of the 59 Chinese apps that were banned in the country last month. These banned clones include Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite and VFY Lite. The full list would be announced shortly. All of these apps are reportedly unavailable on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Reports further suggest that India has drawn up a list of 275 more Chinese apps amid the rising tensions between India and China. It is believed that the latest list of apps under the radar includes the popular PUBG Mobile, eCommerce platform AliExpress, popular game Ludo World, among others. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. PUBG Mobile, Ali Express to be Banned in India? Government Considering Ban on 275 More Chinese Apps Amid Rising Tensions Between India & China, Say Reports.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology bans 47 apps which were variants and cloned copies of the 59 Chinese apps that were banned in June. These banned clones include Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite and VFY Lite.

Last month, India banned 59 Chinese apps, including popular ones like TikTok, UC Browser, citing data security concerns. The government also had ordered telcos to block access to all those apps as well as their related websites shortly after announcing the decision publicly through a press release. Soon, Apple and Google also removed the banned apps from their respective app stores in the country.

