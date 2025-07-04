Lucerne (Switzerland), Jul 4 (AP) Wales coach Rhian Wilkinson and midfielder Angharad James celebrated their country's first ever press conference at a women's major tournament at Euro 2025 on Friday.

Wales press officer Owain Harries informed assembled journalists of the premiere and was rewarded by a round of applause and cheers. Wilkinson and James laughed and clapped, while Wilkinson did a little dance in her seat before the questions started.

“This is it,” said Wilkinson, a former Canada player and assistant coach. “I can't wait for the bus to arrive, to watch these women walk out onto the field, to see where they're going to get, to step on and make history.”

Wales, the lowest-ranked team in the competition, makes its uropean Championship debut against the Netherlands in Group D on Saturday.

The Welsh threatened to qualify for major tournaments in recent years but it took a playoff win over Ireland to make the dream a reality.

“It's been something that we've always strived to achieve, and we've always come short but not anymore. We're here,” James said.

Wales has been landed in arguably the toughest group, however, with heavyweights France and England, the defending champion, also in Group D.

“Underestimate us all you want but we know that we're ready for the fight, we're ready for each game and we're ready to be here, to be present and take on each team as it comes,” James said. “We're ready.”

After the players' training session in the stadium, they were joined on the field by all of the team staff and coaches for a photo. (AP) AM

