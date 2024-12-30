Dubai [UAE], December 29 (ANI): Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasrasnga and Kushal Mendis along with West Indies's Sherfane Rutherford and Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai were shortlisted for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024 award.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka):

Also Read | Logan Paul vs Conor McGregor Epic Clash: $250M Mega-Fight Between Star Fighters Set to Take Place in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

26 wickets at 15.61, economy 5.36, 87 runs at 17.40, strike rate 101.16

Wanindu Hasaranga continued to cement his reputation as a wizard of white-ball cricket, taking a wicket inside every three overs in ODI cricket throughout the year.

Also Read | Haryana Steelers Win Maiden Pro Kabaddi League Title; Beat Patna Pirates in One-Sided PKL11 Grand Final By 32-23.

Hasaranga boasted 11 wickets in his first three 50-over matches of the calendar year, taking 7/19 in 5.5 overs against Zimbabwe, before a 4/27 (6.5) performance against Afghanistan in Pallekele in mid-February.

Six wickets came in the three-match ODI series away in Chattogram, before a 3/58 effort against India upon his return to the bowling crease in August. Spells of 2/18 (6) and 4/40 (8) followed against the West Indies, completing a five-match stretch of consecutive multiple-wicket outings for the leg-spinner.

Memorable performance:

Flicking the calendar back to January, Hasaranga made early 2024 headlines when he claimed 7/19 from just 5.5 overs against Zimbabwe in Colombo.

Kusal Mendis had already utilised four bowlers when he threw the ball to his leg-spinner for just the ninth over of the match, though the decision was vindicated after Hasaranga found Takudzwanashe Kaitano's top edge for an easy catch for Dilshan Madushanka at short fine-leg.

The wicket began a procession for Hasaranga and Sri Lanka, with Joylord Gumbie and Craig Ervine falling in his next over, and Milton Shumba in his third over to go from 43/0 to 48/4.

Hasaranga returned to claim Clive Madande for a golden duck, before cleaning up the tail with wickets of Wellington Masakadza and Blessing Muzarabani, as the Zimbabweans were bundled out for just 96.

The leg-spinner walked off with 7/19 off just 5.5 overs, and was adjudged Player of the Match for his exploits.

Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan):

12 innings, 417 runs at 52.12, Strike Rate 105.56, 7 wickets at 20.47, economy 4.90

Underlining his credentials as one of the most versatile white-ball players in the world, Azmatullah Omarzai was a thorn in the side for opponents with both bat and ball in 2024.

With blade in hand, Omarzai made early headlines with a knock of 149* from just 115 balls against Sri Lanka in Pallekele back in February, before a half-century against the same opponents five days later, albeit in a series defeat.

As the year progressed, Omarzai sizzled in both facets to a series-defining effect. Omarzai played a key role in Afghanistan's first-ever ODI series win over South Africa, making an unbeaten 86* from just 50 balls before claiming 1/17 (3) in the second ODI to move into an unassailable 2-0 lead. He then emulated the success against Bangladesh, claiming Player of the Match honours with 70* (77) and 4/37 (7) in a series-deciding third ODI.

Memorable performance:

Omarzai will have fond memories of Afghanistan's trip to Sri Lanka, making a stunning 149* from just 115 balls in the first ODI back in February, even if his performance came in a defeat.

After watching Pathum Nissanka sparkle in a knock of 210* (139) earlier in the day, some of it at the expense of his own bowling figures, Omarzai showcased his world-class talent in response.

Omarzai figured he had nothing to lose when walking out to bat with his side reeling at 19/3, only to lose two partners soon after in the chase. He then found company in Mohammad Nabi, as the pair put on 242 in just 222 balls.

The right-hander smashed 13 fours and six sixes in his stay at the crease, finishing the innings with a six as a final exclamation, even if his side were unable to chase down 382.

Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka):

17 innings, 742 runs at 53.00, Strike Rate 90.59

Kusal Mendis' name was prominent in what was a packed year of ODI cricket for Sri Lanka.

Making half-centuries against all six opponents in ODI cricket across 2024, Mendis also celebrated a century against New Zealand and finished the calendar year with an average of over 50.

Mendis began the year with scores of 46, 17 and 66* against Zimbabwe in January, with the latter score made just 51 balls, having been moved down to No.3.

He remained at first-drop for the rest of the year in the 50-over format and continued to show his consistency with three double-digit scores against Afghanistan in February, including another half-century in Pallekele.

Mendis toured Bangladesh, making 59 (75) in the first ODI in Chattogram, and made an impression against India, also making 59 (82) in a home series match in Colombo.

While the 29-year-old had threatened to peel off a big score throughout the year, and he duly delivered at the backend of the year, making an unbeaten 56* from just 22 balls against the West Indies, and 217 runs across two knocks against New Zealand. Mendis smashed a 128-ball 143 against New Zealand in Dambulla, before a collected 74* from 102 balls when the teams met in Pallekele.

Mendis also enjoyed a good year with the gloves, claiming 19 dismissals across the matches, and Sri Lanka lost just three of their 17 ODIs over the course of the year.

Memorable performance:

It was a career-best day for Mendis in November against New Zealand that stands out, blasting 143 in just 128 balls to help his side to victory in a rain-affected match in Dambulla.

Mendis and Avishka Fernando pressed forward in the first Powerplay after the aforementioned batter was dropped on 11, eventually moving to his half-century in 64 balls. Hard on the sweep against the spinners and hitting quick bowlers straight of the wicket, the pair put on 206 in 215 balls, providing a launchpad for the team to post a 300+ score.

Mendis brought up the century in 102 balls before his late acceleration, hitting 17 fours and two sixes to eventually help the side to 324/5 in 49.2 overs before the weather intervened. Play resumed, with the hosts claiming a confident 45-run win on the DLS method.

Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies):

425 runs at 106.25, average 106.25, strike rate 120.05.

Noted more for his prowess in the shorter white-ball format, Sherfane Rutherford flourished in the ODI game in 2024, bringing over his batting belligerence.

Not succumbing to the pressures of playing away from home, Rutherford began his year in the format with three consecutive half-centuries against Sri Lanka, albeit in a 2-1 series defeat. Rutherford's 204 runs not only came at a strike rate of 107.36, but the left-hander was only dismissed once.

The 26-year-old still made an impression even with just one opportunity against England at home in Antigua, making 54 (36), though the best was yet to come in December, where Rutherford was again in the runs in a home series against Bangladesh.

Rutherford made light work of a chase of 295 in St Kitts, making 113 in just 80 balls, helping his side take a 1-0 series lead. He closed out with an unbeaten 24* and a knock of 30 in the series, of which both helped the West Indies to a 3-0 series win.

Memorable performance:

St Kitts was treated to a batting exhibition from Rutherford in early December, who hit 113 off just 80 balls against Bangladesh, turning a tricky chase into a Basseterre cakewalk.

Rutherford walked out at 94/3 in the 22nd over in the chase, unperturbed by run rate pressure with his side at one stage needing 161 off just 114 balls, and after being struck on the helmet twice in proceedings.

After a circumspect start, Rutherford in one stretch blazed 94 runs in 51 balls, turning the match on its head with the help of Shai Hope and Justin Greaves. Rutherford lost his wicket seven runs short of the target, though his efforts ensured the team comfortably secured victory with 14 balls to spare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)