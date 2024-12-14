Afghanistan have beaten Zimbabwe in the third T20I on Saturday, December 14. The bowlers set up this win for Afghanistan as they bowled out Zimbabwe for just 127 runs in 19.5 overs. Rashid Khan was the best bowler for Afghanistan, taking four wickets for 27 runs while Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Azmatullah Omarzai scalped two wickets each. In response, Afghanistan lost wickets at regular intervals but Azmatullah Omarzai struck 34 off 37 deliveries while Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi came up with 22 and 24 respectively. Afghanistan won the match as well as the series 2-1. Afghanistan All-Rounder Gulbadin Naib Fined 15 Percent of Match Fee for Showing Dissent in ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024.

Afghanistan Beat Zimbabwe by Three Wickets

The Afghan ageless wonder 👏 Soon turning 40, Mohammad Nabi clinches the 3rd T20I - and the series - in the final over for Afghanistan! 💪#ZIMvAFGonFanCode pic.twitter.com/eUXfGRi5cB — FanCode (@FanCode) December 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)