Northampton [UK], July 23 (ANI): South African batting legend AB de Villiers lit up the World Championship of Legends (WCL) tournament with a quickfire half-century for South Africa Champions against India Champions at Northampton on Tuesday.

After falling for a single-digit score against West Indies Champions in his first match in four years, the 'Mr 360' of the old days stamped his authority with a 30-ball 63, consisting of three fours and four sixes and scoring at a strike rate of 210.00.

He along with JJ Smuts (30 in 17 balls, with three fours and a six), Hashim Amla (22 in 19 balls, with four boundaries) and Jacques Rudolph (24 in 20 balls, with two fours) helped SA Champions reach 208/6 in 20 overs, with Yusuf Pathan and Abhimanyu Mithun being the top bowlers with two wickets.

De Villiers last played competitive cricket in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scoring 313 runs in 14 matches with two fifties and a best score of 76*.

In 340 T20s, he has made 9,424 runs at an average of 37.24 at a strike rate of over 150, with four tons and 69 fifties. His best score is 133*.

De Villiers retired from international cricket in 2018, scoring 19,864 runs in 415 international appearances at an average of 48.33, with 47 centuries and 108 fifties, and his best score being 278*. He is Proteas' second-highest run-getter of all time. (ANI)

