Edgbaston [UK], July 22 (ANI): India Champions team practice at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground ahead of their match against South Africa Champions in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 here on Tuesday.

The players who were seen practising were former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Piyush Chawla, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and Shikhar Dhawan.

The India Champions are all set to defend their coveted title at the World Championship of Legends 2025, as they prepare to face the legends of the game in what promises to be an action-packed and thrilling tournament, according to a release from WCL.

Having dominated the competition last year, the India Champions, led by the ever-determined Yuvraj Singh, have their sights firmly set on retaining their crown.

The tournament will go on from 18th July to 2nd August 2025, across four iconic UK venues, as it brings fans an epic blend of nostalgia, fierce rivalries, and world-class entertainment.WCL 2025 also brings together the heroes of yesteryears in a grand summer spectacle sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Yuvraj Singh expressed the team's excitement and commitment to defending the title, saying, "The World Championship of Legends is certainly one of the most thrilling cricket tournaments, and our team is ready to deliver the best. The competition is fierce as the legends of the game are playing in it, and we know the other teams will bring their A-game. Our goal is clear: to win the trophy once again."

The India Champions will face formidable opposition in the group stages, starting with a showdown against the South Africa Champions on Tuesday. Following this, they will take on the Australian Champions on Saturday and then square off against the England Champions on Sunday. Their final group-stage match will be against the West Indies Champions on Tuesday, 29th July.

Yuvraj Singh added, "Each of these teams poses a unique challenge, but we are prepared for everything. We have faced tough opponents before, and it's the resilience of our squad that sets us apart. We're looking forward to the journey ahead, and we're grateful for the incredible support from our fans."

Apart from Yuvraj, World Championship of Legends 2025 features many other legends of the game as well, including Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Sir Alastair Cook, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and more. (ANI)

