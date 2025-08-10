In a bizarre incident, an ordinary boy from Chhattisgarh got hold of a sim card, which was registered in the name of none other than the IPL 2025 winning captain Rajat Patidar. As per a report in NDTV, a boy named Manish BC, from the Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh, purchased a new Reliance Jio SIM from a local mobile shop on June 28. Till then, everything seemed normal. But once they entered WhatsApp with this number, the story began. Rajat Patidar Becomes First RCB Captain To Win Indian Premier League Title As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat PBKS in 2025 Final.

On opening WhatsApp, Manish BC and his friend Khemraj found themselves on the VIP contact list of cricketing legends, after the DP showed a picture of Rajat Patidar. Till then, the two friends thought it was some kind of prank. But then, calls started coming in from the real cricketers Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who were attempting to contact Rajat Patidar. Manish and Khemraj took the incident in a funny manner and introduced themselves as "Mahendra Singh Dhoni". Actually, this was Rajat Patidar's old number, which stayed inactive for over 90 days, after which the telecom provider Jio deactivated and subsequently reassigned it.

As things started getting out of hand, Rajat Patidar himself called the contact number and politely urged the boys, "Brother, I am Rajat Patidar. This number is mine, please return it." Still believing it to be a joke, the boys replied, "We are MS Dhoni." The maiden IPL winning captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajat Patidar still tried to keep his calm, and said to the boys that the number is very important to him.

Still believing it to be a joke, the boys didn't believe, then Patidar said he would send the police. Immediately, within 10 minutes, the police came. Realizing it was not a joke, the boys returned the SIM card. For Khemraj, a Virat Kohli fan, this turned out to be a memorable moment. He said smilingly, "Due to the wrong number, I got a chance to talk to Kohli. My life's goal has been accomplished." Yash Dayal Denied Relief by Rajasthan High Court in Minor's Rape Case, Next Hearing on August 22.

Who's At Fault: Jio or The Boy?

We live in an era where cybercrimes and fraud over phones frighten people. Pranks have become common. For the two boys to unknowingly get the number of star cricketer Rajat Patidar is sheer luck, but blaming the fault on them would be unjust. Telecom operators Reliance Jio are also not at fault. They too were in no state to handle contact details. Rajat Patidar must have deactivated his WhatsApp account, before stopping to use it. The situation could have worsened, causing major security threats. Taking note of the importance of such security issues, everyone must deactivate their existing accounts if they are not planning on using those numbers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2025 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).