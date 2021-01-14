Kiel [Germany], January 14 (ANI): After being knocked out of the DFB-Pokal on penalties, Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said he is "very disappointed" and is keen to put this defeat behind them.

Following a 2-2 draw after extra time, Bayern lost 6-5 on penalties to Holstein Kiel in the DFB-Pokal second round here on Thursday.

"It's a shock of course. We're very disappointed, we wanted to defend the treble. Taken altogether, it was down to details, the team showed great spirit. We were dominant, which was our aim. It's very annoying that we conceded the equaliser in the last second," the club's official website quoted Flick as saying.

Serge Gnabry handed Bayern an early lead but Fin Bartels levelled the scores before half-time. Leroy Sane restored Bayern's lead after the interval, but Hauke Wahl netted an equaliser in the 90+5th minute.

Flick then congratulated Holstein Kiel and said their opponents were "completely committed".

"We must congratulate Kiel, they made it a real cup fight, they were completely committed. We must put it behind us and do things better. We must be more compact at the back," Flick said.

"We must apply more pressure and be more solid when it comes to balls over the top. It's surprising, that's what the cup is like. Kiel defended well, their keeper turned in an outstanding performance," he added. (ANI)

