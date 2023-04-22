London [United Kingdom], April 22 (ANI): Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer revealed the importance of the FA Cup tournament for the club ahead of their upcoming semifinal clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The Red Devils have played some phenomenal football under their new manager Erik Ten Hag and United would be willing to mark this season successful with two trophies.

"The cup competition is always nice, [that was the case] in Germany as well," Sabitzer told club media as quoted by Manchester United.

"I know about the meaning: it's very important for the club and for the fans, so yeah we're looking forward to the game and we want to go through. It's always special, the knockout games. It's nice and we all love these kind of games, so as I said we want to go through."

"We'll give our all and we want to reach the final. Yes, the atmosphere is great. It's a big stadium. That's what you love the most. It would be huge [to win at Wembley again] and that is our aim. We want to reach the final and win the final, but we know Brighton is a good opponent, with good quality. It will be a hard game, but we're ready for it."

Marcel Sabitzer has become one of the key players since his arrival from Bayern Munich in January's transfer window. He has featured on the scoresheet for United consistently for the past three to four games. Ten Hag would be relying on the Austrian midfielder to break through Brighton's formation and score goals.

"Yeah, my position changed a bit in the last three or four games, so I'm a bit higher up. I like it. It works out so it's very nice scoring goals. It's the best thing you can do to help the team, so I want to keep going," Sabitzer added. (ANI)

