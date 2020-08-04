London [UK], Aug 4 (ANI): Chelsea's Olivier Giroud is looking forward to the added challenge of having healthy competition for places as he said that Timo Werner has not arrived in the club just to sit on the bench.

"I'll be clear, this arrival is an additional motivation. And I think it was inevitable that the club would recruit a striker. Chelsea are a big club, spending money to strengthen the squad, and I was expecting someone to come in," the club's official website quoted Giroud as saying.

Also Read | England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for ENG vs PAK 1st Test Match 2020.

"With [Hakim] Ziyech and Werner, we will try to be more competitive for next season. I am not naive - Werner did not arrive to sit on the bench. I will do everything to ensure that the manager finds himself in a situation when he has to make a difficult choice every week [of who starts].," he added.

In June, Chelsea announced the signing of German striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

Also Read | Live Cricket Streaming of England vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2020 on SonyLiv: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of ENG vs IRE Match on Sony SIX.

Chelsea finished the 2019-2020 Premier League season on the fourth spot with 66 points. The club is currently preparing to play against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, scheduled to take place on August 9. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)