After defeating West Indies 2-1, England will lock horns will Pakistan in a three-match Test series. The opening game will get underway on Wednesday (August 5) at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. Joe and Co put up a clinical performance against the Caribbean team and will step into the series with a lot of confidence. On the other hand, Pakistan will play their first game after the Coronavirus-induced break and will be eyeing to make a solid comeback. Notably, they are in England since the last one month and must have assessed the local conditions well. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for ENG vs IRE first Test 2020. England vs Pakistan 1st Test 2020: Ben Stokes, Naseem Shah, Babar Azam and Other Key Players.

Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes were England’s stand out performer in the previous series. The former, who clinched his 500th wicket in the last Test, took the Caribbean batting line-up by storm and picked 16 wickets in two games. While, the top-ranked Test all-rounder Stokes tormented Jason Holder and Co with all his attributes. England vs Pakistan 1st Test Match Preview: Joe Root and Co Look to Continue Winning Run.

However, Joe Root’s Men must keep in mind that Pakistan’s recent Test record in England has been impressive. Pakistan have won three of their six Test matches in England. Also, they have the services of Azhar Ali and Babar Azam who have the resilience to play marathon knocks while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah can breathe fire with the red cherry. Now, let’s look at the best Dream11 team for the series opener.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction - Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG) scored a fifty in the third Test against West Indies and he should be picked in your dream11 team.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction – Batsmen: Azhar Ali (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Ollie Pope (ENG) and Dominic Sibley (ENG) should be the four batsmen in your team.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction - All-Rounders: Only two all-rounders should be picked in your fantasy team. Ben Stokes (ENG) and Chris Woakes (ENG) were in great against the Caribbeans and must get a place in your fantasy team.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction – Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Naseem Shah (PAK), Jofra Archer (ENG) and Stuart Broad (ENG) should be the three bowlers in your fantasy team.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction – Jos Buttler (ENG), Azhar Ali (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Ollie Pope (ENG), Dominic Sibley (ENG), Ben Stokes (ENG), Chris Woakes (ENG), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Naseem Shah (PAK), Jofra Archer (ENG), Stuart Broad (ENG).

Ben Stokes (ENG), was in great form during the last series, should undoubtedly be named the captain of your team while Babar Azam (PAK) can fill the vice-captain slot.

