Live Streaming and Telecast of ENG vs IRE in India: After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead, England will aim to make it three out three when they meet Ireland in the third and last ODI of the series. Just like the previous two encounters, this match will also be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton. Eoin Morgan and Co might have clinched the first two games. However, they still have to work in some departments. On the other hand, the visitors must rectify their mistakes in order to register a consolation victory. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of ENG vs IRE 3rd ODI 2020. England vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Team.

Sam Billings was the anchor of England’s victories in the first two ODIs and the hosts will count on him again. In the bowling department, David Willey, who has taken seven wickets in the first two matches, has been the star. After failing in the opening encounter, opener Jonny Bairstow also played a stupendous knock in the second ODI. However, the poor form of Jason Roy and Moeen Ali will be an area of concern for the home team. England vs Ireland, Southampton Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast.

On the other hand, Curtis Campher has been the lone warrior for the Irish side in the first two games and he has to deliver again in order to guide his side over the line. Other than him, Craig Young and Joshua Little troubled the English batsmen on some occasions. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the live streaming and other details of the encounter.

England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI Match 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

The third ODI match between England and Ireland will be played on August 4 (Tuesday). ENG vs IRE 3rd ODI match will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton and the game is scheduled to start at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 2.00 pm (local Time) with the toss at 06:00 pm.

England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI Match 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI Match 2020 in India. Hence, lovers of the game can watch the live telecast of ENG vs IRE 3rd ODI on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels. Unfortunately, no Hindi commentary will be available for this match.

Live Cricket Streaming of England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI Match 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans, who are not able to enjoy the 3rd ODI of ENG vs IRE, can catch the encounter on SonyLIV as it is the official OTT platform of Sony. The live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLiv website and mobile app as well. JIO subscribers can also follow live action as free live streaming is available on JIO TV. Airtel TV will also provide online streaming of ENG vs WI.

Live Cricket Streaming of England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI Match 2020 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates

In case, you are not able to watch ENG vs IRE 3rd ODI online or on TV, you can always follow the live score updates online. The ENG vs IRE 3rd ODI live score updates, and ball-by-ball commentary will be available here on ICC's official site.

Unlike the Test series between England and West Indies, rain hasn’t played a part in the first two games and the weather is expected to remain cricket friendly in the upcoming game too. However, with the conditions being overcast, the toss-winning captain must elect to field first.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2020 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).