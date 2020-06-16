Sports News | Wes Morgan Happy as Everything Gets 'back on Track'

Leicester [UK], June 16 (ANI): As Premier League inches closer to its resumption, Leicester City captain Wes Morgan said he is happy that everything is getting back on track after months of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's completely different [to the summer break], when the off-season comes we usually know what time we'll be back in for the pre-season, so you can prepare for this," the club's official website quoted Morgan as saying.

"Because of the pandemic we were a bit unsure when things would resume again, so we've kind of ticked over during the whole period and tried to get a rest at the same time so it's been a bit of a balancing act... We're just happy for everything to be back on track and going ahead," he added.

Premier League is set to return to action on Wednesday when Aston Villa compete against Sheffield United.

Leicester City will resume their 2019-2020 campaign against Watford on June 20. Morgan said the players are in "good shape" and are in the "best place possible" ahead of the clash.

"The first two or three weeks have been practically a pre-season with proper fitness work to get us in the best shape possible, but credit to the boys, we've all came back in good shape and it wasn't long before we had the balls and we were doing football work," he said.

"We've taken it one step at a time and finally we've got a date for the games now. I think we're in the best place possible right now," Morgan added. (ANI)

