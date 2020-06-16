WWE Raw June 15, 2020 Results and Highlights: Randy Orton Defeats Christian in ‘Unsanctioned Match’; Seth Rollins Gets Attacked By Dominik (View Pics)

WWE Raw June 15, 2020, took place at the Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida. Fans were surprised and thrilled to see the amazing storyline delivered by WWE in this past week on Raw. We saw Christian interrupting Randy Orton, when the 'Legend Killer' was boasting and praising himself for ending Edge's career last night at Backlash. Randy Orton challenged Christian for an unsanctioned match. The Viper went on to defeat Christian in the main event fight. Apart from this, we saw Rey Mysterio's son Dominik attack Seth Rollins from behind. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for WWE Raw June 15, 2020 results and highlights. Rey Mysterio’s Son Dominik to Make WWE Debut? 'You’re Gonna Pay’, Master of 619 Tells Seth Rollins.

Christian had a big decision to make for the challenge offered by Randy Orton, considering that he has been away from the ring action for a long time. We saw Big Show and Ric Flair giving out moral support to Christian while he was thinking to make the decision, however, The Nature Boy did insist him to stay away from Randy Orton, as he has the capability to put him down and out. Christian did accept the challenge by Viper only to face a defeat by getting hit by the punt kick from Randy. It must be noted that Ric Flair who has mentored Randy Orton in major part of his career, yet again played a heel role. Even before the match kicked off, The Nature Boy delivered a low blow to Christian from behind after which Randy delivered a punt kick to defeat him by pinfall. WWE Raw June 8, 2020 Results and Highlights: Edge Joins Christian on ‘The Peep Show’ Ahead of His Match Against Randy Orton at Backlash (View Pics)

Seth Rollins got a slight taste of his own medicine as while addressing to Rey Mysterio via video conference, he got attacked by Dominik from behind. Rey Mysterio's son even smashed Seth Rollins to the ringside staircase. Austin THeory and Buddy Murphy then came out to rescue, Monday Night Messiah, however, by that time, Dominik had escaped. We saw Bobby Lashley and MVP get defeated by R-Truth and Drew McIntyre in a tag team match. Lana has also been asked for a divorce by Bobby Lashley. WWE Backlash 2020 Results And Highlights: Randy Orton Emerges Victorious Against Edge in ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’, Drew McIntyre Defeats Bobby Lashley to Retain His Title (View Pics)

Randy Orton Delivers Punt Kick to Christian

Asuka Defeats Nia Jax in Raw Women's Championship Rematch

Sasha Banks & Bayley Accepts The IIconics Challenge For Women's Tag Team Title Match

Drew McIntyre & R-Truth After Victory

Dominik Attacks Seth Rollins

Big Show Came to Aid The Viking Raiders

Before The IIconics challenged Sasha Banks and Bayley for a match, they defeated Liv Morgan and Natalya. We also saw Apollo Crews on this episode of Raw successfully defend his title against Shelton Benjamin. It will be interesting to see how Seth Rollins react in the coming week to Dominik's attack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).