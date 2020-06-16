Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Transfer News Latest Update: Coach Mikel Arteta Insists Striker ‘Happy’ at Arsenal Despite Halt in Contract Talks

Football Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 10:48 AM IST
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Transfer News Latest Update: Coach Mikel Arteta Insists Striker ‘Happy’ at Arsenal Despite Halt in Contract Talks
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes it is the club’s responsibility to convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at Arsenal and sign a contract extension. The Gabon international, whose deal at Arsenal ends next summer, has reportedly stalled contract talks with the Gunners and is looking for Champions League clubs and at those with potential to win major trophies. But Arteta feels Aubameyang is happy at Arsenal and will agree to stay if the club does enough to convince him and make him feel valued. Former Liverpool Defender Jamie Carragher Suggests Arsenal Should Keep Aubameyang and Risk Selling Him for Free.

Aubameyang, who turns 31 this Thursday, joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 and has so far scored 61 goals in 97 appearances for the club but is yet to lift any major silverware with them. His contract expires on June 2021 with Arsenal facing the danger of losing him for free next summer if he doesn’t sign a new contract or they don’t sell him this season. The striker, who has been linked to Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea, recently said that whatever contract he signs this season it could be the ‘turning point’ in his career. ‘Mesut Ozil Doesn’t Score Enough’: Arsenal Urged to Spend Money on New Playmaker by Gunners Legend Ray Parlour.

"Arsenal hold the keys for my extension. It's up to them to do their job and then we'll see how things go,” Aubameyang told French programme Telefoot. “It’s a turning point in my career and I want to be honest with everyone. It will be a very tough choice to make... It could be the most important choice of my career but nothing is decided for now,” he added.

Arteta though is adamant that Aubameyang is happy at Arsenal and it is up to the club to make him believe that he will be making the right choice by staying at the club and extending his career at the Emirates.  "I think it is our responsibility to make him feel that this is the right next step in his career," Arteta said in a video press conference ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Manchester City.

"In order to do that he needs to feel valued. I think he needs to feel he belongs to us and we want him. He really needs to believe we can take this club forward the way we want to do. He is going to be a key player to do that." Arsenal were in fine form before the season came to a halt in mid-March. They are currently placed ninth in the Premier League points table and restart their campaign with a trip to Manchester on Wednesday.

The former assistant to Pep Guardiola at Man City also spoke about his relationship with Aubameynag and the striker’s performance since he took over the reins at Arsenal last December. "I have a really good relationship with him," said the Arsenal boss. "We can discuss face to face a lot of things. So far I think he is really happy at the club. "We have many discussions with Pierre, his family and his agent. I am pretty positive we can find the right agreement for all parties."

Aubameyang has been heavily linked to both Barcelona and Real Madrid with both clubs keeping him as their second choice striker in the market should they fail to sign their prime targets. Chelsea, meanwhile, have also expressed their interest especially with Olivier Giroud, another former Arsenal striker, set to leave this summer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

