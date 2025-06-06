London, Jun 6 (AP) The 2026 World Cup will have a record 48 teams in the tournament to be co-hosted the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Uzbekistan, Jordan and South Korea sealed qualification on Thursday.

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede: Police Arrest RCB’s Marketing Head Nikhil Sosale, Event Management Company Officials in Aftermath of Tragedy During IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations.

Forty-three teams will get their spots through their continent's qualifying process. Another two will secure their berths in the international playoffs featuring six teams and scheduled for March 2026. The three host countries automatically qualify.

What is the breakdown of berths?Asia will have eight direct berths and one in the intercontinental playoff.

Also Read | T20 Mumbai League 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Season 3 of Twenty20 Competition.

Africa has nine direct spots plus one for the intercontinental playoff.

North and Central America plus the Caribbean get three direct berths (plus the three host nations) and another two spots in the intercontinental playoffs.

South America has six direct spots and will send another team to the intercontinental playoffs.

Oceania for the first time has a guaranteed spot — New Zealand clinched that in March. It could add another with New Caledonia going into the intercontinental playoffs.

Europe will have 16 teams sure to play in the next World Cup.

Who has qualified so far?

====================

The three host countries automatically qualify.

Host nations: United States, Mexico, Canada

Asia: Japan (qualified on March 20)

Iran (qualified on March 25)

Jordan (qualified on June 5)

South Korea (qualified on June 5)

Uzbekistan (qualified on June 5)

Oceania: New Zealand (qualified on March 24)

South America: Argentina (qualified on March 25). (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)