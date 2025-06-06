RCB's (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) head of marketing and revenue, Nikhil Sosale, along with two officials of the event management company DNA Entertainment Network, have been arrested by the Bengaluru police in the aftermath of the stampede in the city that claimed 11 lives on June 4. RCB, on June 3, had ended an 18-year wait for winning the IPL and the team's victory celebrations in Bengaluru, the next day, turned tragic as a stampede resulted in the loss of 11 lives while several others were left injured. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Announces Financial Support of INR 10 Lakh for the Families of Bengaluru Stampede Victims.

Two officials of the DNA Entertainment Network, who have been arrested, have been identified as Sunil Mathew, Vice President-Business Affairs and Kiran Kumar, Senior Event Manager. It has been reported that a total of four people have been arrested. As per a report from NDTV, the police are also on the hunt for KSCA (Karnataka State Cricket Association) officials Shankar and Jayram, the secretary and treasurer of the cricket body. Not just this, but the Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah had also suspended Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda along with other senior police officials. Bengaluru Stampede: Virat Kohli Expresses Grief Over Stampede Incident During RCB Victory Event Near Chinnaswamy Stadium, Says 'Absolutely Gutted' (See Post).

The stampede occurred on June 4 when thousands of fans attempted to enter the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL 2025 title celebrations. The Karnataka chief minister had announced Rs 10 lakh each as compensation for the kin of the deceased. RCB also had later announced that they would provide Rs 10 lakh each for the families of those who died in the stampede and also started 'RCB Cares' fund to provide for the treatment of the injured.

