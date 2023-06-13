Harare [Zimbabwe], June 13 (ANI): Wicket-keeper Aasif Sheikh expressed hope that Nepal can build on the momentum from their dramatic progress to the ICC Men's World Cup Qualifier 2023 when the action begins in Zimbabwe.

Nepal side won 11 of their last 12 matches to claim the third spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, securing qualification with a tense nine-run (DLS) win over UAE in fading light. That brought joyous scenes in Kirtipur but Sheikh knows the hard work starts now if his side are to create further history and make the main event.

"It was unbelievable to get through to the Qualifier. Winning 11 matches out of 12 was unexpected, to be honest. It was a team effort, everyone has contributed. I feel like we are on a great journey with our cricket and we are really excited for the qualifiers. So many of the matches we have played previously in League Two have been so close and we fought really well in those matches, so they will give us some confidence," Sheikh was quoted as saying by International Cricket Council (ICC).

Nepal won 19 of their 36 games across League Two to finish behind Scotland and Oman and will now face hosts Zimbabwe as well as two-time ICC Men's Cricket World Cup winners West Indies in Group A.

The remaining two spots at ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 are on offer in the coming weeks and Nepal will have to get used to playing without the backing of their vociferous home crowd, who roared them over the line against the UAE.

"The support we got in Nepal was unbelievable, we had so many people in the crowd for the final game. We are going to miss the crowd but we know that from Nepal they are going to support us. It doesn't matter wherever we play, we know the Nepali people are with us, they will be cheering for us from Nepal," Sheikh added.

"Looking at the qualifiers, we believe that if we play quality cricket, we believe that we are going to win most of the matches. It is just about playing the best cricket on the day. We believe that if we play our best cricket on that day, we are going to win," the Nepal wicket-keeper said.

Sheikh was the recipient of the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2022 following his decision not to run out Ireland's Andy McBrine when the batter was accidentally upended attempting a run during a T20I between the two sides. He is joined in the squad by his brother and all-rounder Aarif Sheikh, with head coach Monty Desai backing the players who helped them reach the Qualifier as well as September's Asia Cup.

"The day he [Desai] came in as coach, we sat together. We had a meeting and he said we are going to win 10 matches out of 12 - and then we won 11. That's the kind of belief and confidence he had in us. Before qualifying for the Asia Cup, he said we would be playing in it. He's an amazing guy, he's working hard with us and making us believe that we can win every match," Sheikh recalled.

Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sharki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish JC, Arjun Saud and Kishor Mahato. (ANI)

