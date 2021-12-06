Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Indian opener Mayank Agarwal might have performed brilliantly in the second Test against New Zealand but the batter is looking forward to South Africa series to continue his fine form on foreign soil too.

Mayank scored 150 and 62 in the first and second innings respectively of the second Test against New Zealand before India defeated the Kiwis on Monday.

Also Read | IND vs NZ, 2nd Test 2021 Match Result: Jayant Yadav, R Ashwin Help India Defeat New Zealand by 372 Runs, Win Test Series 1-0.

With this win, India sealed the two-match series 1-0, and now Kohli's side will head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26.

"I didn't really think about the second hundred in the match, but should have converted the sixty. We will relish the abroad challenge in South Africa, so we're looking forward to that too," Mayank told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

Also Read | Ashes 2021-22: Fifth Test Between Australia & England Moved Out Of Perth Due to COVID-19 Related Restrictions.

Mayank also explained how he adjusted his stance ahead of the second Test which eventually yielded results for the batter last week.

"It feels good to be back among the runs and this knock is special for me. I didn't change anything from Kanpur, I just had the mental discipline and determination. The technique isn't going to be the best all the time, it won't guarantee runs, but the will to fight is key," said Mayank.

"Rahul (Dravid) bhai told me about not thinking of technique mid-series, and told me this is the technique that's got me runs. Sunny sir said I should keep my bat low early on in the innings and opening up my left shoulder," he signed off. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)