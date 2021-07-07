London, July 7: Defending champion Novak Djokovic on Wednesday stormed into the semifinals at the ongoing Wimbledon. The world number one defeated Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals here at the Centre Court.

With this win, Djokovic has entered the Wimbledon semifinal for the 10th time in his career and this is the 41st time that the Serbian player has managed to enter the semifinals of a Grand Slam. This was also Djokovic's 100th win on the Grass Court.

Djokovic brought his A-game to the court in the first set, and he did not give his opponent Fucsovics any chance. The Serbian took the first set quite easily 6-3. In the second set, Fucsovics possessed more of a challenge and he was able to take a 3-2 lead at one stage. However, the 34-year-old Djokovic bounced back and went on to win the second set 6-4. Emma Raducanu Posts Heartfelt Message for Fans After She Was Forced to Retire Due to Medical Reasons During her Wimbledon 2021 Match Against Alja Tomljanovic.

With this, Djokovic needed to win one more set to progress to the semi-finals.

The Serbian player did not disappoint and he won the third set to progress ahead in the ongoing Grand Slam.

Later in the day, Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer would be in action in his quarterfinal clash of the ongoing Wimbledon. Earlier this year, Djokovic had won the Australian Open and French Open.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)