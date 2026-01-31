Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Head-to-Head Ahead of Australian Open 2026 Final

The sporting world prepares for a historic showdown at the Rod Laver Arena on 1 February, as world number one Carlos Alcaraz faces ten-time champion Novak Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open 2026. The Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic match carries immense historical weight: a victory for the 22-year-old Alcaraz would make him the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam, while the 38-year-old Djokovic is chasing an unprecedented 25th major title. Both players enter the final after gruelling five-set semi-final victories that lasted over four hours each. Elena Rybakina Wins Australian Open 2026; Lifts Maiden AO Trophy After Beating Aryna Sabalenka In Women's Singles Final.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Head-to-Head: A Riveting Rivalry

Entering their tenth career meeting, the head-to-head record sits slightly in favour of Novak Djokovic, who leads 5-4. However, in Grand Slam matches, Alcaraz holds a 3-2 advantage, including victories in both of their previous major final encounters at Wimbledon (2023 and 2024).

The pair's most recent clash took place in the semi-finals of the 2025 US Open, where Alcaraz secured a convincing straight-sets victory (6-4, 7-6, 6-2). Djokovic's last victory in this rivalry came earlier that year in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Australian Open, where he overcame a first-set deficit to win in four sets.

Match Fact: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic

Feature Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic Current Ranking World No. 1 World No. 4 Age 22 38 Grand Slam Titles 6 24 Head-to-Head 4 5 Grand Slam H2H 3 2 AO Best Result Final (2026) Winner (10 times) Hard Court H2H 1 3 Road to Final (SF) def. A. Zverev (5 sets) def. J. Sinner (5 sets)

History on the Horizon

The stakes for this final extend far beyond the tournament trophy.

Carlos Alcaraz: Seeking his first Australian Open title, the Spaniard aims to complete the Career Grand Slam. Having already won Wimbledon (twice), the US Open (twice), and Roland Garros (twice), he is looking to become the youngest player to achieve this feat, surpassing Rafael Nadal’s record.

Novak Djokovic: Currently tied with Margaret Court on 24 major titles, the Serbian legend is chasing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam. At 38, he would also become the oldest men's singles champion in the Open Era, surpassing the long-standing record held by Ken Rosewall. Australia Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Alexander Zverev in Epic to Reach Maiden AO Final.

Alcaraz outlasted Alexander Zverev in a five-hour and 27-minute epic—the longest semi-final in Australian Open history—recovering from cramps to win 7-5 in the fifth set. Djokovic followed with a vintage performance to dethrone defending champion Jannik Sinner in a four-hour thriller, ending the Italian's dominance in Melbourne.

With the age gap of 16 years representing one of the largest in Grand Slam final history, Sunday’s match is a true clash of eras that will define the legacy of both icons.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 07:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).