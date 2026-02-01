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Tennis history is set to be rewritten today at Rod Laver Arena as world number one Carlos Alcaraz faces ten-time champion Novak Djokovic in the 2026 Australian Open men's singles final. The match, scheduled for the night session, features a high-stakes clash of eras with significant records on the line for both players. Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Head-to-Head Ahead of Australian Open 2026 Final.

Carlos Alcaraz, 22, stands on the brink of becoming the youngest man in the Open Era to complete a Career Grand Slam. Having already secured titles at Wimbledon, the French Open, and the US Open, the Australian trophy is the final piece of the puzzle. Alcaraz reached his maiden Melbourne final following a record-breaking five-set semi-final victory over Alexander Zverev.

Novak Djokovic, 38, is chasing an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title, which would move him past Margaret Court for the most major singles titles in history. An 11th victory in Melbourne would also make him the oldest men's singles champion at the Australian Open. Djokovic enters the final after a gruelling four-hour semi-final win against defending champion Jannik Sinner.

Where to Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic AO 2026 Final

The final is scheduled to begin at 02:00 PM as per IST on 2 February. Fans globally can access the match through various official broadcasters:

United Kingdom: The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports, with streaming available via the Discovery+ app. Coverage begins at 08:30 GMT.

Australia: Local fans can watch the final for free on Channel 9 and stream it live via the 9Now platform. Stan Sport will also provide 4K Ultra HD coverage.

India: The final will be televised on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on the Sony LIV app and website starting at 14:00 IST.

United States: ESPN and ESPN+ will provide live coverage from 03:30 ET. Elena Rybakina Wins Australian Open 2026; Lifts Maiden AO Trophy After Beating Aryna Sabalenka In Women's Singles Final.

Mact Fact

Feature Details Match Carlos Alcaraz [1] vs Novak Djokovic [4] Scheduled Time 14:00 (IST) Venue Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne UK Broadcaster TNT Sports / Eurosport / discovery+ India Broadcaster Sony Sports Network / SonyLIV Australia Broadcaster Channel 9 / 9Now (Free-to-air) Key Record (Alcaraz) Youngest Career Grand Slam (if he wins) Key Record (Djokovic) 25th Grand Slam Title (if he wins)

This final marks the tenth meeting between the two rivals, with Djokovic holding a narrow 5-4 lead in their overall series. However, Alcaraz has won their most recent encounter at the 2025 US Open. Conditions in Melbourne are expected to be warm, though the Rod Laver Arena retractable roof ensures play will proceed regardless of local weather.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sony Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).