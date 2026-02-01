New Delhi, February 1: Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Australian Open 2026 champion Carlos Alcaraz's "patience and composure" after he defeated Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 and claimed his first title at the season's first Grand Slam tournament. Alcaraz made tennis history on Sunday, winning his maiden Australian Open men's singles title and in the process, becoming the youngest professional tennis player to achieve a career Grand Slam.

"What stood out at the Australian Open was Carlos Alcaraz’s patience. In the longer rallies, he stayed composed, kept his opponent under pressure, and chose his moments smartly. And the way he covered the court, so quick and precise, was a joy to watch! Congratulations @carlosalcaraz! What a valiant effort from @DjokerNole as well!" posted Sachin Tendulkar on social media. Carlos Alcaraz Wins Australian Open 2026; Beats Novak Djokovic in Thrilling Grand Slam Final To Lift Maiden AO Trophy.

By inflicting a first defeat on Djokovic in 11 Australian Open finals, the 22-year-old Alcaraz became the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam, which is achieved by lifting the trophy at all four majors, in the open era.

Alcaraz is now a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, making him level with his fellow ATP No. 1 club member John McEnroe and Mats Wilander on the all-time list. The Spaniard's Melbourne victory continued the stranglehold that he and his great rival Jannik Sinner have had on the majors in recent years: the pair have won the past nine Grand Slam titles between them, dating back to Djokovic’s triumph at the 2023 US Open. Sinner lost to Djokovic in the 2026 Australian Open semifinals.

The Spaniard became the eighth player to complete a career Grand Slam, joining Fred Perry (1935), Don Budge (1938), Rod Laver (1962), Roy Emerson (1964), Andre Agassi (1999), Roger Federer (2009), Rafael Nadal (2010), and Djokovic (2015). Of these, Budge and Lever bagged the Grand Slam in a calendar year.

