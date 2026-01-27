The Australian Open 2026 has reached its final stages, and it will be remembered as much for the history made on the court as for the record-breaking conditions off it. On Tuesday, 27 January, the quarter-final line-ups were finalised, confirming a feat never before seen in the Open Era: the top six seeds in both the men’s and women’s singles draws all reached the final eight. With world number ones Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka leading the charge, the tournament has lived up to its heavyweight billing. Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Moves into Quarterfinals After Jakub Mensik Pulls out.

Australian Open 2026 Major Results

In the women's draw, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka has been the player of the tournament. She reached her fourth consecutive Melbourne semi-final today with a ruthless 6-3, 6-0 victory over American teenage sensation Iva Jovic. Sabalenka is yet to drop a set, looking every bit the favourite to secure a third straight title.

On the men’s side, Novak Djokovic continues his quest for an 11th crown. The Serbian legend advanced to the quarter-finals with a walkover after Jakub Mensik withdrew with an injury. He is set to face Lorenzo Musetti, who produced a career-best serving performance to dismantle Taylor Fritz in the fourth round. Meanwhile, defending champion Jannik Sinner remains on a collision course with Djokovic after a dominant straight-sets win over Luciano Darderi. Novak Djokovic Escapes Australian Open 2026 Disqualification After Nearly-Hitting Ball Girl With 'Dangerous' Shot in Frustration (Watch Video).

Australian Open 2026 Breakthrough Stars and Shocks

While the top seeds have held firm, the first week was not without its "fairytale" moments.

Learner Tien: The 19-year-old American became the talk of Melbourne Park after stunning former finalist Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Iva Jovic: The 18-year-old's run to the last eight made her the youngest quarter-finalist since 1998, though her journey eventually ended at the hands of Sabalenka.

Alex de Minaur: Carrying the hopes of the home nation, the sixth seed has played "career-best tennis," according to observers, reaching a high-stakes quarter-final against Carlos Alcaraz without losing a set.

Australian Open 2026 Highlights

Stat Details Historic First All top 6 seeds (Men & Women) reached the Quarter-finals Men’s Standout Carlos Alcaraz (World No. 1, yet to drop a set) Women’s Standout Aryna Sabalenka (143 winners hit so far) Biggest Upset Learner Tien def. Daniil Medvedev (Round 4) Highest Temperature 45°C (forecasted for peak of heatwave) Last Australian Alex de Minaur (Men's Singles)

Extreme Weather Disruptions

The "Happy Slam" has been a test of physical endurance this year. A severe heatwave across Victoria saw temperatures soar to 42°C on Tuesday, prompting organisers to activate the Extreme Heat Policy.

Play on outside courts, including junior and wheelchair events, has been frequently suspended or moved to early morning slots. Matches on the three main show courts, Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and John Cain Arena, have been completed under closed roofs with air conditioning, drastically altering the playing conditions from slow and humid to fast, indoor-style tennis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2026 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).