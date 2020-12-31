Newcastle upon Tyne [UK], December 31 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is "quite happy" that 2020 is nearly over, saying that winning the Premier League title is the only highlight and it is not a year he will think a lot about in the future.

Liverpool had won the 2019-20 season of the Premier League. The Klopp-led side had sealed the Premier League title on June 26 and lifted the trophy on July 23, after they played their final home match of that season. The club had finished the 2019-2020 season with a club-record 99 points.

However, the year 2020 was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic which presented unprecedented challenges and overwhelmed every country's health care systems.

"Traditionally, I'm now 53 and for around 30 years, I wish always at New Year only that my family stays healthy. That never happened with more conviction than this year because that is all I am concerned about. All the other problems we can sort, but this - what happened in 2020 - is a new experience for all of us," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying on being asked what his New Year's wish will be?

"I didn't need it, we all got it and now we deal with it and still have to deal with it. We have to stay disciplined. 2020 had one highlight and a lot of challenges - that was becoming champions and all the rest were big, big challenges. We will face a few more challenges in life, but I am quite happy that 2020 is nearly over now, to be honest. How I said, apart from becoming champions, it is not a year I will think a lot about in the future," he added.

Liverpool played out a goalless draw against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday. This was the club's final match of 2020, meaning Liverpool head into 2021 with a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. (ANI)

