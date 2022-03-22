Hamilton [New Zealand], March 22 (ANI): Batter Yastika Bhatia whose knock helped Team India defeat Bangladesh in Match 22 of the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Tuesday said she was delighted with the result.

India women's team beat Bangladesh by 110 runs in a must-win game to secure their third victory in six matches here at Seddon Park to stay alive for a place in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup's semi-final.

"Very pleased, I would have liked some more runs to contribute to the team, but nevertheless, very happy with the result. In domestic, I'd prepared for No 3 and it was always in mind that whichever order I get, I'll have to contribute for the team," said Yastika Bhatia in a post-match presentation.

"So the preparation was according to that. Sometimes the wicket is not that good, so singles and strike rotation will be in my mind. It's my first Man of the Match in internationals, it really means a lot," she added.

Defending 230-run target Indian bowlers Jhulan Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowled a tight line to choke the flow of runs and that put Bangladesh batters under pressure and they lost the wicket of opener Sharmin Akhter caught by Sneh Rana of Gayakwad's bowling at the score of 12.

In the space of three runs, Bangladesh lost another wicket as Pooja Vastrakar dismissed Fargana Hoque for an 11-ball duck to leave their side in trouble at 15 for 2.

Captain Nigar Sultana walked in to bat but she too was sent packing by Sneh Rana caught by Harmanpreet Kaur for 3 as Bangladesh was in further trouble at 28 for 3.

Opener Murshida Khatun who was losing partners at the other end also lost her wicket for 19 dismissed by Poonam Yadav caught by Harmanpreet Kaur who took her second catch of the match to leave Bangladesh tottering at 31 for 4.

Sneh Rana got her second scalp as she dismissed Rumana Ahmed for 2 caught by Yastika Bhatia with Bangladesh losing half of its side for 35 runs.

Bangladesh team desperately needed a partnership and Salma Khatun and Lata Mondal took their team's total beyond the 50-run mark. But the 40-run partnership was broken by experienced Jhulan Goswami who dismissed Salma Khatun for 32 caught by wicket-keeper Yastika Bhatia to leave Bangladesh at 75 for 6.

Lata Mondal was joined by Ritu Moni and the duo struck a 23-run partnership to take Bangladesh's total to 98. Lata became the second victim of Vastrakar as she was dismissed for 24.

Bangladesh team scratched their way to triple-figure mark and at the score of 100, they lost their eighth wicket in the form of Fahima Khatun who was dismissed leg before wicket by Sneh Rana.

In her next over Sneh Rana got her fourth wicket of the match dismissing Nahida Akhter caught and bowled for a nine-ball duck to leave Bangladesh with very little hope at 104 for 9.

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami delivered the final nail in the coffin for Bangladesh as she cleaned up Ritu Moni for 16 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 119 in 40.3 overs as India registered a 110-run win to register their third win of the tournament in six matches. (ANI)

