Singapore, Dec 11: Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh tried his best but could not break past a resilient defending champion Ding Liren of China and had to settle for a draw after 68 moves in the 13th and penultimate game of the World Chess championship here on Wednesday. With the scores tied at 6.5-6.5 and only one game of classical chess to go, it is only likely that the match will be extended to the tie-break stage where games of shorter duration will decide the winner.
As was expected and predicted, the 18-year-old Gukesh went for the King pawn on his opening move and yet again faced Liren's first-choice opening in French defense. The Chinese yet again spent a lot of time in the opening phase of the game when Gukesh came out with a novel idea early, but it was clear right from the beginning that there was little for the white.
The middle game saw the exchange of a couple of minor pieces that gave Gukesh's white only a small advantage optically. And as the game progressed, it was clear that the exchange of pawns on the queen side will only lead to an equal endgame. Gukesh, knowing fully well that this could be his last chance with the favourable colour, left no stone unturned as he kept looking for more but Liren kept his cool and traded pieces when necessary to reach a queen-plus-rook endgame that was just level.
The players nevertheless fought on for a long time. The pieces changed hands and eventually it was a queen and rook plus pawns on the board. Much as he tried, Gukesh did everything in the book to keep pushing for more even in the theoretical drawn endgame but Liren was up to the task. The game was eventually drawn to a two versus three rook-and-pawns endgame, and Gukesh played on till there was no life left in the position. Liren held fort till the very end and will go into the last game of the match as favourite.
The moves:
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren
1.e4 e6
2.d4 d5
3.Nc3 Nf6
4.e5 Nfd7
5.Nce2 c5
6.c3 Nc6
7.a3 Be7
8.Be3 Nb6
9.Nf4 cxd4
10.cxd4 Nc4
11.Bxc4 dxc4
12.Nge2 b5
13.0–0 0–0
14.Nc3 Rb8
15.Nh5 f5
16.exf6 Bxf6
17.Qf3 Qe8
18.Nxf6+ Rxf6
19.Qe2 Qg6
20.f3 Rf8
21.Rad1 Ne7
22.Bf4 Rb6
23.Bc7 Rb7
24.Bd6 Re8
25.Bxe7 Rexe7
26.Qe5 a6
27.d5 exd5
28.Qxd5+ Qe6
29.Qc5 Re8
30.Rde1 Qf7
31.Ne4 Rf8
32.Nd6 Rc7
33.Qe5 Qf6
34.Qd5+ Kh8
35.Re5 Re7
36.Rfe1 Rxe5
37.Rxe5 h6
38.Qc5 Bd7
39.Ne4 Qf4
40.Re7 Bf5
41.Qd4 Rg8
42.h3 Qc1+
43.Kf2 Bxe4
44.Rxe4 c3
45.bxc3 Qxa3
46.Kg3 Qb3
47.Re7 a5
48.Rb7 Qc4
49.Qe5 Qc6
50.Qxb5 Qxc3
51.Ra7 Qe1+
52.Kh2 Qb4
53.Qxb4 axb4
54.Rb7 Ra8
55.Rxb4 Ra2
56.Kg3 Kh7
57.Rb5 Kg6
58.f4 Kf6
59.Kf3 Rc2
60.g3 Rc3+
61.Kg4 Ra3
62.h4 Rc3
63.Rb6+ Kf7
64. f5 h5+
65. Kf4 Rc4+
66. Kf3 Rc3+
67. Kf4 Rc4+
68. Kf3 Rc3+ Match drawn.
