Legendary chess player Viswanathan Anand has turned 55 today. Born on December 11, 1969 in Chennai, Viswanathan Anand went on to become the first-ever grandmaster from in the year in 1988. The veteran chess player, who is also a five-time world champion, has achieved multiple accolades in his illustrious career and will go down as one of the greatest ever to have played the game. But do you know that he also has a planet named after him? Yes, you read that right! A minor planet, which was discovered by Japan's Kenzo Suzuki in 1988 was named '4538 Vishyanand' after the legendary Indian chess player. This is because of not just his achievements in the field of chess but also his love for astronomy. Happy Birthday Viswanathan Anand! Fans Wish Legendary Indian Chess Grandmaster As He Turns 55.

Viswanathan Anand Has a Planet Named After Him!

Did you know that a planet is named after 15th World Champion Viswanathan Anand? 🪐@vishy64theking The minor planet (4538) Vishyanand was named in honor of his exceptional achievements in chess and his passion for astronomy! From being India’s first Grandmaster to becoming a… pic.twitter.com/r8woJQys3R — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)