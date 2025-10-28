The stage is getting ready in Goa, India, as the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 is all set to start. This is organized to be the grand 11th edition of the Chess World Cup, and this time, a total of 206 players are expected to compete in a head-to-head knockout format over eight rounds. With the All India Chess Federation hosting this single-elimination tournament, what comes as a big treat for the Indian fans is definitely a total of 24 Indians participating in the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025. What is the Difference Between FIDE World Cup and World Chess Championship? Everything Explained After Divya Deshmukh Becomes India’s 4th Woman GM.

The arrivals/ opening ceremony of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place on October 31. This will be followed by the eight rounds of a single-elimination tournament (five rounds, then quarter final, semi final and final). The tournament is expected to be wrapped up by November 26, followed by departures on November 27. On that note, scroll below for the full schedule of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025.

FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 Full Schedule

Date Round (Game) Time (IST) November 1 Round 1 – Game 1 3:00 PM November 2 Round 1 – Game 2 3:00 PM November 3 Round 1 – Tiebreaks 3:00 PM November 4 Round 2 – Game 1 3:00 PM November 5 Round 2 – Game 2 3:00 PM November 6 Round 2 – Tiebreaks 3:00 PM November 7 Round 3 – Game 1 3:00 PM November 8 Round 3 – Game 2 3:00 PM November 9 Round 3 – Tiebreaks 3:00 PM November 11 Round 4 – Game 1 3:00 PM November 12 Round 4 – Game 2 3:00 PM November 13 Round 4 – Tiebreaks 3:00 PM November 14 Round 5 – Game 1 3:00 PM November 15 Round 5 – Game 2 3:00 PM November 16 Round 5 – Tiebreaks 3:00 PM November 17 Quarterfinals – Game 1 3:00 PM November 18 Quarterfinals – Game 2 3:00 PM November 19 Quarterfinals – Tiebreaks 3:00 PM November 21 Semifinals – Game 1 3:00 PM November 22 Semifinals – Game 2 3:00 PM November 23 Semifinals – Tiebreaks 3:00 PM November 24 Finals – Game 1 3:00 PM November 25 Finals – Game 2 3:00 PM November 26 Finals – Tiebreaks 3:00 PM

List of Indians Competing in FIDE Chess World Cup 2025

The 24 Indians competing in the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 are:

Gukesh D

Erigaisi Arjun

Praggnanandhaa R

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi

Aravindh Chithambaram VR

Nihal Sarin

Harikrishna Pentala

Karthikeyan Murali

Pranav V

Sadhwani Raunak

Pranesh M

Mendonca Leon Luke

Narayanan S L

Iniyan Pa

Karthik Venkataraman

Ghosh Diptayan

Ganguly Surya Shekhar

Raja Rithvik R

Aronyak Ghosh

Lalit Babu M R

Divya Deshmukh

Gusain Himal

Harshavardhan G B

Neelash Saha

As mentioned above, of the 206 players competing in the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025, 24 are Indians. Of the 24 Indians, D Gukesh, the World Champion, is also a part. FIDE Women’s World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh is the only female in the competition.

